Double shooting in Cudahy leaves 17-year-old dead, another teen critically wounded

An investigation was underway after a double shooting in Cudahy left a 17-year-old dead and another teen wounded, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station were in the area near Clara Street and Atlantic Avenue regarding a domestic violence incident when they heard shots fired nearby around 1 a.m.

The deputies heard several gunshots coming from the west of their location and rushed to the 4400 block of Clara Street.

Responding deputies discovered a 17-year-old male shooting victim in the middle of the street. After fire paramedics attempted to render aid, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

While investigating the shooting, deputies also located a 15-year-old male victim near the back of a home at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma center in critical condition.

"We could be searching for more people. We need to obtain more information on what occurred and continue our investigation from there," said Lt. Steve De Jong.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating possible motives and whether the shooting may have been gang-related.

No suspect information has been released.