Crossing Fire sparking evacuation warnings for parts of Riverside County

A large fire is burning parts of Riverside County, sparking evacuation warnings for some of its residents.

What we know:

The "Crossing Fire" broke out near the intersection of Lower Ranch Road and Petes Crossing near Aguanga, California around 2 p.m. on May 20. At last check, the fire stretched to 112 acres with 0% containment.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS

The following zones are under evacuation orders, meaning residents in the area are required to evacuate:

N/A

The following zones are under evacuation warnings. Residents in the area aren't necessarily required to evacuate, but those who will need additional time to leave, or those with pets and livestock are encouraged to leave:

RVC-TULE1

RVC-TULE2

RVC-TULE3: The area was previously under an evacuation order, but have since been downgraded to a warning.

EVACUATION SHELTERS

Those evacuating from the Crossing Fire can stay at a designated shelter set up at the Anza community center at 56640 CA-371. An animal shelter has been set up at 581 South Grant Avenue in San Jacinto.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what caused the fire to break out in the first place.

It is unknown when the fire will be contained by crew members.