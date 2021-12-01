Expand / Collapse search

3-alarm fire erupts at construction site in Upland

By and FOX 11 Digital Team
Upland
Crews knock down construction fire in Upland

Firefighters were working to knock down a fire that sparked at a construction site in Upland on the morning of Dec. 1.

UPLAND, Calif. - Crews were working to knock down a three-alarm fire at a construction site that erupted in Upland on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 100 block of 13th Avenue, near East 8th Street and Grove Ave., around 5 a.m.

Multiple apartment buildings that were in the process of being built were damaged by the flames. 

Cathy Brown, who lives nearby along Foothill Boulevard, reported she heard explosions before the blaze.

Crews battle fire at construction site in Upland

Courtesy: Cathy Brown (Twitter:@TheCathyBrown)

Crews with the San Bernardino and Ontario Fire departments were working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

