Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orange

Crews continue to work on repairing a large sinkhole that formed in Orange over the weekend.

What we know:

It happened Saturday, Oct. 4 at the intersection of Meats Avenue and Santiago Boulevard.

According to the city, a reservoir leak led to a water main break around noon.

Reports of a sinkhole started coming in around 1:30 p.m., prompting the closure of the intersection.

Temporary hoses were brought in, and street repairs are still ongoing.

Officials estimate repairs to be complete by Wednesday, Oct. 8.

As of Sunday morning, two customers are without water, but temporary hoses have been provided.