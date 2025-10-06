Expand / Collapse search

Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orange

Published  October 6, 2025 7:33am PDT
Orange
Crews continue to repair a sinkhole that popped up overnight near Meats Avenue and Santiago Boulevard on Sunday.

ORANGE, Calif. - Crews continue to work on repairing a large sinkhole that formed in Orange over the weekend. 

What we know:

It happened Saturday, Oct. 4 at the intersection of Meats Avenue and Santiago Boulevard.

According to the city, a reservoir leak led to a water main break around noon.

Reports of a sinkhole started coming in around 1:30 p.m., prompting the closure of the intersection. 

Temporary hoses were brought in, and street repairs are still ongoing. 

Officials estimate repairs to be complete by Wednesday, Oct. 8.

As of Sunday morning, two customers are without water, but temporary hoses have been provided.

The Source: Information for this story is from Orange County Public Works and the City of Orange.

