Crews searching for missing teen hiker in Hollywood Hills returns home after six hours

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Hollywood Hills
FOX 11

Crews searching for missing teen hiker

A desperate search is underway for a 15-year-old hiker who went missing in Hollywood Hills.

LOS ANGELES - A desperate search was underway for a missing teen hiker in Hollywood Hills.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the 6400 block of Widlake Drive regarding a missing 15-year-old boy.

As of Monday evening, The 15-year-old  returned home by himself, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

"His parents called and reported that, thankfully, the lost 15-year-old male found his way home safely after being gone for over six hours," LAFD said.

No other details were available.
 