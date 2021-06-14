Crews searching for missing teen hiker in Hollywood Hills returns home after six hours

A desperate search was underway for a missing teen hiker in Hollywood Hills.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the 6400 block of Widlake Drive regarding a missing 15-year-old boy.

As of Monday evening, The 15-year-old returned home by himself, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

"His parents called and reported that, thankfully, the lost 15-year-old male found his way home safely after being gone for over six hours," LAFD said.

No other details were available.

