Crews make progress on wildfire burning in Beaumont, evacuation warning lifted

Firefighters quickly worked to contain a wildfire that broke overnight in Beaumont.

The “Sanderson Fire” broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, south of Beaumont.

By 11 a.m. firefighters had stopped the forward spread of the fire.

The fire burned 1,933 acres and is currently 10% contained.

Officials say firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to its location in the rugged terrain.

An evacuation warning was issued Sunday morning for homes north of

Gilman Springs Road and south of Timothy Lane, including Jerry Street, McGehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

Advertisement

The warning impacted fewer than a dozen homes and was lifted at 12:45

p.m., fire officials said.

Three water-dropping helicopters and four air tankers were assisting

the 130 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground.The cause of the fire is under investigation