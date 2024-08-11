Crews control 8-acre brush fire in Montecito

Firefighters battled a brush fire in a Montecito Heights park Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. Sunday in Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, near the 4200 block of North Monterey Road, where at least eight acres of vegetation burned, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters had contained the blaze, dropping water and receiving assistance on the ground from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews, Stewart said.

No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported, she said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.