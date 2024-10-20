Crews put out large structure fire in North Hollywood

article

TThe Brief The fire broke out at a commercial structure on W. Vanowen Street between Tujunga and Vineland avenues. A hazmat crew also responded to the scene. Metrolink tracks were closed between Van Nuys and Burbank Airport South but have since reopened.



Firefighters put out a large structure fire in the North Hollywood neighborhood Sunday.

The fire broke out in the area of 11115 W. Vanowen Street between Tujunga and Vineland avenues, adjacent to the railroad tracks and a commercial building with potentially hazardous materials, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Large plumes of smoke were visible in the area, from the Hollywood-Burbank Airport to Toluca Lake.

A hazmat crew also responded to the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Over 50 firefighters helped extinguish the fire in less than an hour, preventing it from spreading to the nearby commercial building.

Metrolink tracks were closed between Van Nuys and Burbank Airport South but have since reopened.

No injuries were reported and an extended overhaul operation was planned to take place.