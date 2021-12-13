Crews take down large fire in North Hollywood

Crews took down a large fire in North Hollywood Monday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the 12100 block of West Sylvan Street a little after 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to LAFD's latest update a little after 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

