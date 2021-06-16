Crews battling brush fire on 73 Toll Road in Orange County

Crews are battling a brush fire on the 73 Toll Road in Orange County Wednesday evening.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a vegetation fire in the southbound lanes of the 73 Toll Road near the 133 Freeway.

The Irvine Police Department estimates the fire has extended to about five acres.

OCFA says more than 100 firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.