Crews battle massive house fire in East Hollywood

Crews are working to take down a massive house fire in East Hollywood Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 1300 block of North Normandie Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m.

The fire not only fully engulfed the home but is also threatening two nearby buildings, according to LAFD.

As of Monday night, no injuries were reported in the large blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

