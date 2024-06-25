'Crazy Town' singer Shifty Shellshock dead at 49

article

Singer Shifty Shellshock of the band Crazy Town has died. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at a residence in Los Angeles County on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Shellshock's cause of death remains under investigation.

Shellshock founded Crazy Town with best friend Bret Mazur in 1999 in Los Angeles. The group's song "Butterfly" off their 1999 album "The Gift of Game" topped the charts worldwide, including the Billboard Hot 100, earning them a spot as the support act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour. The original members of Crazy Town broke up in 2002.

The group reformed in 2007 and went on to release their third album, ‘The Brimstone Sluggers’, in 2015.

The frontman had spoken publicly before about his struggles with addiction. In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone , Shellshock detailed the difficulties of staying clean while on tour.

He appeared on VH1’s reality shows "Celebrity Rehab" 1 and 2, as well as "Sober House" 1 and 2 to combat his addictions.

"RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family," wrote photographer Mike Azria in a comment on the singer’s latest Instagram update.

Shellshock is survived by his three children.

