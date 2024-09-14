Crash sends cars into crowd at DTLA food truck; 1 arrested for alleged DUI

Two cars crashed into a group of pedestrians at a food truck in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital. One of the drivers was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Police said a car ran a red light, hitting an SUV. The SUV was then sent into the corner, hitting two pedestrians. The car also pinned a third person to the food truck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the two pedestrians to the hospital with minor injuries. The third person, who was pinned between the car and the food truck, was brought to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash knocked down a brick wall and an ATM. Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the trucks and the vehicles.

Officers arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI.

City News Service contributed to this report.