COVID sick pay: California Assembly votes to bring back paid sick leave through Sept. 2022

The California Assembly on Monday voted in favor of bringing back COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through September 30, 2022.

The new deal will guarantee up to two weeks of paid time off for workers who get infected with the coronavirus.

The package of legislation also includes tax cuts for businesses and another $1.9 billion in taxpayer money to address the pandemic.

The legislation would apply to all businesses with 26 or more employees, similar to the law created in 2021 that provided 80 hours of supplemental paid sick leave, which expired on Sept. 30.

Employers would be required to provide up to 40 hours of flexible paid COVID-19 sick leave for full-time workers who are sick or caring for an ill loved one. It would also require employees to provide proof of a positive test to qualify for an additional 40 hours of paid time off. Part-time workers would be eligible for sick leave equal to the number of hours they typically work in a week.

Additionally, the COVID-19 sick leave would be retroactive and cover COVID-related absences since Jan. 1, 2022.

The bill now heads to the State Senate.

