COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Walmart, Sam's Club stores in Southland

Coronavirus vaccination appointments are available at 137 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores and six Sam's Clubs in California, including 21 locations in Los Angeles County and four in Orange County, the company announced on Thursday.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam's Club website scheduler, according to Caroline Perry of Walmart.

The scheduler will also provide patients with a digital reminder of when it is time to return for the second vaccination, Perry said.

Sam's Club membership is not required to sign-up for an appointment, she said.

Vaccines are available seven days a week, but the time will vary based on the availability of the vaccine, said Perry.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility, which can be found on the state's COVID-19 website.

The following locations in Los Angeles County are accepting appointments for eligible patients:

Walmart 3250 Big Dalton Ave., Baldwin Park;

Walmart 1301 Victory Place, Burbank;

Walmart Neighborhood Market 20226 Avalon Blvd., Carson;

Walmart 7150 Gale Ave., Industry;

Walmart 2100 N. Long Beach Blvd., Compton;

Walmart 9001 Apollo Way, Downey;

Walmart 1600 Mountain Ave., Duarte;

Sam's Club 4901 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte;

Walmart 11822 Gilbert St., Garden Grove;

Sam's Club 1399 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena;

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14441 Inglewood Ave., Hawthorne;

Walmart 1731 East Avenue J, Lancaster;

Walmart 7250 Carson Blvd., Long Beach;

Walmart 3705 E. South St., Long Beach;

Walmart 40130 10th Street West, Palmdale;

Walmart 37140 47th Street East, Palmdale;

Walmart 8333 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City;

Walmart 14501 Lakewood Blvd., Paramount;

Walmart 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita;

Walmart 4651 Firestone Blvd., South Gate;

Walmart 19503 Normandie Ave., Torrance.

In Orange County, the following stores are accepting appointments:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1120 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim;

Walmart 2595 E. Imperial Highway, Brea;

Walmart 8450 La Palma Ave., Buena Park;

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5420 La Palma Ave., La Palma.

