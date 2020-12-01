COVID-19 testing site a nightmare for residents in South LA neighborhood

South Los Angeles residents say that a COVID-19 testing site in area has been a complete nightmare and is disrupting their lives.

"I woke up one morning and they had my driveway blocked off completely where I couldn’t get out," said South LA resident Shawnee Ballard.

The long line of cars headed to the Crenshaw Christian Center for coronavirus testing is there every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Out of the whole city of LA, you can’t tell me there’s nowhere bigger or better for them to put this place, people live here," Louis Ballard said.

Bonita McDaniels added: "We’re basically stranded in the house."

With the rise of COVID-19 cases in LA County, traffic at the Crenshaw Christian Center seems to be getting worse with little to no traffic control.

The simple act of driving onto their property can turn into an argument with people waiting in line to be tested.

"They see you turn in and they think you’re trying to cut in front of them and that’s gonna cause another issue," Jerald White told FOX 11.

And it’s not just the traffic, residents complain about. Other issues include the trash left behind and the fear they have to live with.

"We have children, we have older parents, retirees, why our neighborhood?" asked Ellen Myles Preyer.

"It’s a case that they feel they can do anything to us over here, they don’t care," said McDaniels.

"We understand people are sick. God bless them. We pray that people will get better and the pandemic will be over but this is no way for us to live, we’re terrified, my kids don’t even want to come outside," Shawnee Ballard said.

The residents have complained to county and city officials but nothing has been done to fix this situation.

