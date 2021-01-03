COVID-19 surge prompts two month closure of iconic Pink’s hot dogs

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, Pink’s hot dogs has decided to close for two months in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

Sunday, Jan. 3 will be the last day the iconic restaurant on La Brea Avenue and Melrose Avenue will be open.

In a post online, Pink’s announced that they will reopen in March.

The decision to close for two months is being done "in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current COVID surge,'' Pink's announced on Twitter.

They say the reason for the closure is not due to financial means, but in an effort to help protect its staff and customers.

RELATED: Celebrities and big businesses are raising funds to help local restaurants

Advertisement

In an interview on Good Day LA, Richard Pink said, "With the hospitals overflowing the way they are, with the shortage of beds in ICU’s, this is not a time to worry about business. It’s time for everybody to stay safe."

The legendary hot dog stand has been serving customers since 1939.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.