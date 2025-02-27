Costco opening 2 new stores in California

The Brief Costco announced two new California warehouses are opening this year. One location is in Highland (Los Angeles) and the other in Brentwood (Bay Area). Costco is opening a total of nine new warehouses around the world in 2025.



Costco is expanding.

The popular membership warehouse club announced it is opening nine new stores this year, with two in California and six in the U.S. overall.

What we know:

In March 2025, Costco will open new stores in Brentwood, California; Highland, California; Prosper, Texas; Weatherford, Texas; Genesee County, Michigan; and Sharon, Massachusetts.

Following these, Stuart, Florida, and Minami Alps, Japan, will welcome new stores in April.

Additionally, a new location is planned for Ardeer, Australia.

What we don't know:

Specific opening dates were not revealed.

Addresses of the new Costco warehouses were not immediately disclosed.

The Costco opening in Ardeer, Australia is set to open this year, but a month was not specified.

By the numbers:

Costco's January sales results showed net sales of $19.51 billion, marking a 9.2% increase from the previous year, according to a report.

The retailer currently operates 897 warehouses worldwide and projects 29 openings during fiscal year 2025, with 26 net new buildings and three relocations.

Ten of these new warehouses will be outside the U.S.

What they're saying:

"We see some great opportunities in Canada and Mexico have been strong countries for us. We continue to see growth opportunities both in Europe and Asia, as well," Costco CEO and President Ron Vachris stated during a December 2024 earnings call.

What's next:

Costco's next earnings call and sales results are scheduled for release on March 6.

The company continues to explore growth opportunities in various international markets, aiming to strengthen its presence in Europe and Asia.