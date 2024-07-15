Costco selling 'apocalypse dinner kit' that will last 25 years

If you're a doomsday prepper, you might want to head to Costco for some essential savings.

The store is selling the ultimate apocalypse dinner kit, which can last a quarter of a century, as shared in a social media post.

Manufactured by Readywise, a company that sells long-term survival food, the "Emergency Food Supply Variety Pack" contains 150 servings of freeze-dried food including pasta alfredo, cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice, creamy pasta and vegetables, potato pot pie, tomato basil soup with pasta, chicken noodle soup, brown sugar and maple multi-grain, and apple cinnamon cereal, Food & Wine magazine reported. There's also other snacks like granola, vanilla pudding and orange drink.

The entire bucket costs $100 and stays fresh for 25 years.