Costco selling 'apocalypse dinner kit' that will last 25 years
LOS ANGELES - If you're a doomsday prepper, you might want to head to Costco for some essential savings.
The store is selling the ultimate apocalypse dinner kit, which can last a quarter of a century, as shared in a social media post.
Manufactured by Readywise, a company that sells long-term survival food, the "Emergency Food Supply Variety Pack" contains 150 servings of freeze-dried food including pasta alfredo, cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice, creamy pasta and vegetables, potato pot pie, tomato basil soup with pasta, chicken noodle soup, brown sugar and maple multi-grain, and apple cinnamon cereal, Food & Wine magazine reported. There's also other snacks like granola, vanilla pudding and orange drink.
The entire bucket costs $100 and stays fresh for 25 years.