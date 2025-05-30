Video shows OC pet rescue volunteer dragging dog

The Brief Priceless Pets, an animal shelter and rescue in Costa Mesa, is investigating after video shows a dog walker dragging a limp dog by its leash. The dog's condition is unknown. Video of the incident was shared online.



Video shared online shows a volunteer of a pet rescue in Costa Mesa dragging a dog on the street.

What we know:

The dog walker is seen dragging a limp dog on a leash in front of the Priceless Pets no-kill pet rescue.

The incident was reported to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Priceless Pets said they are investigating the matter and "taking immediate action."

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to everything our organization represents. The mission of Priceless Pets has always been rooted in compassion, respect, and the highest standard of care for every animal that enters our sanctuary. We are heartbroken by what has occurred and want to emphasize that this does not reflect our values or level of care we demand from our team and volunteers," a statement from the rescue read.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the employee is still with the rescue. The condition of the dog is also unknown.