Cory Henry bringing ‘The Church Experience’ to Inglewood

The Brief Grammy Award-winning artist Cory Henry is gearing up for another installment of "The Church Experience." The concert features powerful performances, a soul food dinner and fellowship. Enjoy the soulful experience at The Miracle Theatre in Inglewood on Sunday, Aug. 24.



Grammy Award-winning artist Cory Henry is returning to The Miracle Theater Inglewood to continue his monthly concert, "The Church Experience."

What we know:

The concert features powerful musical performances, a soul food dinner, and fellowship.

The concert is rooted in the music from Henry’s 2025 Grammy Award-winning album "Church," and highlights Henry’s connection to his family and his Brooklyn church upbringing.

With new special guests featured every month, August's installment will once again feature The Apostle Community Choir, a 30-member vocal ensemble.

Henry has lived in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, and rather than continuing a non-stop touring schedule, he decided to build in his new hometown and cultivate a community in Inglewood.

The concert is Sunday, August 24 at 7:30P. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, head to miracletheateringlewood.com .

What's next:

Henry also has plans to expand the choir to different cities across the country and eventually start "The Church Experience" series in New York City.