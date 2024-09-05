Coroners confirm bodies found in Redlands were of the couple who lived in nudist ranch

Officials have confirmed the identities of the bodies found in Redlands were in fact the missing couple, Stephanie Menard and her husband Daniel Menard.

Coroners with San Bernardino County confirmed the news on Thursday after Stephanie and Daniel Menard were first reported missing on August 25. Days after the couple's disappearance from their nudist ranch home in Redlands, their remains were found under their neighbor's home.

The couple's neighbor, 62-year-old Michael Sparks have since been arrested in connection to the couple's deaths. Neighbors have told FOX 11 that Sparks allegedly feuded with the couple, with one of the incidents stemming from a dispute over a tree between their properties.

Sparks is facing two felony counts of murder, two counts of allegations of special circumstances of more than one murder in the first or second degree.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"We know they’re dead and we know there’s two victims and so the special allegation that we filed is multiple victims in a murder case," San Bernardino County DA Jason Anderson said earlier in the week. "You don't get a free murder. We believe in this case we can go forward and prove that Mr. Sparks is responsible for both."