Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries up in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials Monday reported 8,434 newly confirmed coronavirus cases from over the weekend, along with 32 additional COVID-19 deaths and an overall reduction in active cases.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is 216,275, up from 207,841 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The death toll is 2,250, according to RUHS data.

Riverside officials do not release updated COVID-19 statistics on weekends.

There were 1,675 COVID-positive hospitalizations countywide on Monday, up 27 from Friday. That number includes 357 intensive care unit patients -- 13 fewer than Friday.

The number of known active virus cases countywide is 68,645, down 2,284 from Friday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total -- 216,275 -- according to the county Executive Office.

Verified patient recoveries countywide jumped by 10,689 over the weekend to 145,380.

County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton said Friday that a team of U.S. military nurses, physicians assistants and respiratory therapists had been dispatched to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley to assist with patient care.

The hospital, which principally serves the indigent and uninsured, has been deluged with both coronavirus cases and patients suffering other conditions over the last six weeks, according to county officials.

Barton said that roughly 40% of all hospitalizations countywide are tied to COVID-19, and medical facilities have resorted to "surge capacity" plans to expand critical care space wherever possible.

RUHS staff will be briefing the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday regarding resource requests and ongoing contingency planning.

The county's overall COVID-19 positive rate is 23.1%, compared to 22.6% two weeks ago, based on state-adjusted figures.

The 11-county Southern California region's available ICU capacity is officially 0%.

The regional ICU bed metric is a key benchmark under Gov. Gavin Newsom's regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Dec. 6. The order was triggered when ICU bed availability across Southern California fell below 15%.

The mandate is expected to remain in effect until bed capacities recover.

The current stay-at-home order impacts bars, theaters, museums, hair salons, indoor recreational facilities, amusement parks and wineries -- all of which are supposed to remain closed.

Restaurants are confined to takeout and delivery, with capacity limitations on retail outlets.