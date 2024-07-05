Cops, suspect trade bullets in wild chase across Anaheim; suspect arrested

Police in Anaheim arrested a man after a wild chase across the city during which the driver and officers exchanged gunfire multiple times, and amazingly, no one was injured.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Anaheim Police Department. An officer said they saw a hit-and-run crash, and tried to pull over the driver responsible, but instead they took off and the officer gave chase.

Police said the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Milton Urquiza Cruz of San Pedro, hit a patrol car and pointed a gun at the officers who were chasing him. The chase eventually came to a McDonald's parking lot on N. State College Boulevard where Cruz and the officers traded shots, police said, before Cruz took off again.

More shots were fired near where State College Boulevard meets the 91 Freeway, but again Cruz continued to drive.

It eventually came to an end on Virginia Street, when an officer hit Cruz's car with a PIT maneuver. Video from the scene showed Cruz's car up on the curb, with bullet holes. A nearby Anaheim Police cruiser also had multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

Officers were able to arrest Cruz there, and booked him for assault on a police officer, evading arrest and hit-and-run, among other potential charges.

Police did find a gun in the car Cruz was driving. No one was injured in the chase or the shootings, according to Anaheim PD. Homicide detectives are investigating the chase and the shootings. Once their investigation is complete, they'll send the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, which will investigate whether the officers' actions were lawful.