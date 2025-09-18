From Winnipeg to LA: Police cycle 2,200 miles to help terminally ill kids

Members of the Winnipeg, Canada Police Service pedaled into Santa Monica from Malibu, completing their 3,500 kilometer, or roughly 2,200-mile journey from Winnipeg, Canada to Los Angeles.

The group of riders, called Cops 4 Kids, did all of this to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation to help terminally ill kids.

The group raised about $37,000 for the foundation.

Riders rode in 24-hour shifts a day and had to deal with the cold, rain, and even the heat of Death Valley.

Members of the LAPD cycling team joined the group for their last leg. They also gave a special thank you to the Los Angeles Police, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and Santa Monica Police Departments for the escort into Santa Monica.

If you'd like to donate, visit makeawishca.donordrive.com.