Strong winds, cooler temps enter SoCal forecast

The Brief ‘Fall-like’ weather is headed toward Southern California. Temperatures will be below-normal, bringing "drastic cooling" to the area. The main concern will be gusty winds through Tuesday morning.



Southern California is in for quite the weather shakeup as cooler temperatures, gale-force winds, and shower chances enter the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, high pressure lingering through Sunday will give way to a cold low-pressure system that will sweep through West Monday and Tuesday.

This means "drastic cooling" through Tuesday and for the rest of the week, the NWS said.

"Temperatures will drop noticeably as plenty of cooler air moves in with the northwesterly winds," according to the forecast. "Afternoon high temperatures will be well-below seasonal normals."

Strong, gusty winds are the main concern for the area, the NWS said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Gale-force winds are expected to intensify across the area through Monday, with widespread advisory-level winds through Tuesday morning.

The strongest winds are expected through the I-5 corridor, western Antelope Valley, and the Santa Ynez Rangere through Monday night, according to the forecast.

Thanks to Tropical Storm Kristy, mid-to-high level moisture will envelop the area, bringing with it a 15% chance of a shower or thunderstorm for many areas, the NWS said. However, "measurable amounts will be very light," forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet Monday, with a dusting to around one inch of snow accumulation possible at higher elevations, according to the NWS.

The Source This story was reported citing information from the National Weather Service.



