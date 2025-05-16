Convicted felon charged with fentanyl overdose deaths of four people in Palmdale

A convicted felon was arrested, accused of supplying fentanyl that resulted in four overdose deaths at a Palmdale house last year, the Justice Department announced.

What we know:

Damian Michael Evans, 46, of Palmdale, faces multiple charges including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and more.

According to a 10-count federal indictment, on Jan. 15, 2024, Evans knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of four people. He allegedly also possessed other illegal narcotics in late 2023 and early 2024, including after the four fatal fentanyl overdoses in Palmdale.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 men found dead at Palmdale home

Dig deeper:

Evans has a lengthy criminal history with convictions dating back to 1997. Officials said he has 10 piror felony convictions in Los Angeles, most of which are drug-related.

What's next:

If convicted of all charges, he could face anywhere from 25 years to life.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case.