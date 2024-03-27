Conga Room closes: End of an era

In 1999 when The Conga Room opened at its original location, on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, it was an idea long overdue.

In a heavily Latin city like Los Angeles, it’s almost incomprehensible to think that a nightclub dedicated to Latin music, Latin culture and the Latin story - on this level -had not been championed. The Conga Room defined Latin entertainment in Los Angeles for 25 years.

In 2008, the club moved from Wilshire to LA Live in downtown LA.

Sadly, on Wednesday March 27, the venue will close its doors for the last time. But, first, they will host a farewell celebration featuring salsa legends Gilberto Santa Rosa and Jerry Rivera in a private event.

But 25 years ago, entrepreneur Brad Gluckstein, a man with a deep passion for Latin music and the willingness to put in the hard work to breathe the Latin club to life, took on the mission. Like a proud father, Gluckstein told FOX 11 last week, "There was a lot of joy, a lot of memories and a lot of blood sweat and tears."

Oh, and by the way, he had famous friends who shared his love for Latin music, like Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Smits, Sheila E. and Paul Rodriguez and they all invested in the club. The star power helped put the club on the map. But from the very beginning, the music was the driver.

On opening night, salsa fans watched as legend Celia Cruz lit up the room with her classic Afro-Cuban music style, as a young Jennifer Lopez danced the night away, just a few feet from the stage.

" We went with investors who had a passion. Jimmy and J-Lo are New York Ricans. They grew up with this music," Gluckstein said.

Jimmy Smits, who is of Puerto Rican descent, met with us last week as well. He said he was sad to see the club close. We walked through the huge club, with vibrant colors and rich wood, and he reminisced.

"It gave me so much pride, you could have people from Mexico, Cuba and Panama under one roof enjoying the music."

With The Conga Room, Latin stars had a showcase for their musical talent in Los Angeles. Stars like Bad Bunny, Carlos Santana and even Prince played at the venue.

Gluckstein said Prince played The Conga Room, a couple of times, thanks in part to his friendship with Sheila E. While the superstar of course played large arenas, Prince seemed to especially enjoy the intimacy of playing to a smaller crowd, in such an acoustically friendly venue, like The Conga Room.

I asked Smits how he would like the club to be remembered?

"That we played some great music."

And play on …. it will.