4 people shot at Compton park, police search for suspects

The Brief Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Compton park on Saturday night. Four people were hospitalized because of the shooting. No descriptions of any suspects were available.



Four people were shot at a Compton park on Saturday, and Los Angeles County deputies are searching for suspects.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Sibrie Park in Compton, according to LASD.

Four people were reportedly injured in the shooting. Paramedics took two to the hospital. The other two went to the hospital on their own.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not provide any information on the victims, just that they were all adults. Their conditions are unknown as of Saturday night.

Investigators did not have a description of any suspects.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.