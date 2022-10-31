Compton shooting leaves 1 dead
COMPTON, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death in Compton, officials said.
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, near the intersection of East Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Arriving deputies searched the area and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot sounds. A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SUGGESTED: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD.