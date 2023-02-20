Fire collapses roof of high school cafeteria in Compton

Classes are canceled at Dominguez High School in Compton after a fire erupted in the school cafeteria Monday night, fire authorities said.

The Compton Fire Department said the fire broke out sometime around 7:15 p.m. and a second alarm was requested just before 7:40 p.m.

Images from SkyFOX showed crews using hoses on the ground as well as from cranes to try and put out the blaze. It appeared as though part of the roof of the building had collapsed. One firefighter could be seen using a grinder to open a door on the side of the building.

By 11 p.m., the school district announced classes were canceled Tuesday.

"Upon the advisement of fire and building safety personnel, the Dominguez Campus will be closed tomorrow and classes will not be held onsite," Principal Caleb Oliver wrote in an Instagram post. "…We are grateful that there are no reported injuries and for our school and district community who have already come together to start planning for instruction to resume. We will keep staff and students posted on next steps."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted with the firefight. Firefighters remained at the scene until 3:15 a.m. to ensure all hot spots were out.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

School breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up at Clinton Elementary School located at 6500 E. Compton Blvd.