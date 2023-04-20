Compton cracking down on illegal dispensaries on 4/20

On 4/20, a day that celebrates cannabis culture, the city of Compton is cracking down on illegal marijuana dispensaries.

The task force, which started in September 2022, includes the Compton City Attorney, LA County Sheriff's Department, Code Enforcement, Enso Law LLP, and the City Manager.

They have already shut down nine illegal dispensaries and installed court-appointed receivers to take the property away from their landlords.

The task force has also filed lawsuits against 30 different defendants.

According to the city, they have submitted a request to collect over $22 million in penalties and fees from one unlicensed operator and its landlord.

The city says this is one of the largest judgments issued against an unlicensed marijuana operator in LA County.

"We urge the community to continue to report any suspicious activity related to illegal dispensaries as we work towards a safer Compton for all," said Compton Sheriff's Station Captain Bell.