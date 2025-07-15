Compton gas station owner speaks out after repeated break-ins

A Compton gas station owner is speaking out about ongoing theft and violence occurring at his business. Ali Misaghi said he is fed up with the crime and despite numerous calls for help to law enforcement, they've received no support.

The Arco AMPM at Alondra and Atlantic in Compton has fallen victim to multiple break-ins, leaving employees scared and traumatized.

Cell phone video captured the aftermath of a break-in on June 7 as merchandise was thrown all over the floor as a band of vandals moved through the AMPM grabbing everything.

The most recent break-in happened two weeks ago, on June 30 as swarms of vandals descended on the business in utter chaos. The owner said he feels like he’s under siege.

"They break all the registers, take whatever money is inside the register. They get into the safe, ATM machine, the scratchers. But on top of that, the employees. They threaten the employees," Misaghi told FOX 11.

The most recent break-in cost him $50,000 in repairs.

In the previous attack on June 7, he closed his business as a precaution when ICE raids started, but that didn't stop people from breaking and entering. That incident cost him $150,000 in repairs.

"They broke the front door. They came in and for an eight-hour stretch there were no cops, no sheriff, nobody came."

He said local law enforcement would like to help — but they're outmanned. And if it’s not vandals destroying and stealing items, it’s street racers doing dangerous donuts near his gas pumps.

The owner says law-breakers are emboldened and no one holds them in check.

FOX 11 reached out to the LA County Sheriff's Department for a statement but have yet to hear back.