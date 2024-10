article

A hazmat situation was underway in Commerce Tuesday afternoon involving an unknown substance, prompting an evacuation within a quarter of a mile, Los Angeles County Fire authorities said.

The incident is happening in the 2700 block of S. Garfield Avenue.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed multiple fire trucks as well as trucks parked outside a business.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

No further information was immediately available.