Massive fire engulfs Commerce industrial building

A massive three-alarm fire engulfed an industrial warehouse in Commerce Friday, sending thick smoke into the air and destroying what is believed to be a textile warehouse.

The blaze erupted at about 3:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street west of Davie Avenue. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews encountered flames leaping into the air, creating a massive plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Smoke was visible from as far away as 10 miles away.

The roof of the structure quickly collapsed as flames ripped through the building, which is believed to house a textile business, possibly a quilting and bedding warehouse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it was unclear what sparked the blaze.

Firefighters poured water onto the fire from ladders raised outside the structure, but it appeared to have very little impact on the inferno, which will likely burn until it runs out of fuel.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene.