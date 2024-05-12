Comedian Rudy Moreno dead at 66 following hospitalization

article

]Popular Los Angeles comedian Rudy Moreno has died Fox News Digital can confirm.

Moreno, dubbed the "Godfather of Latino Comedy," was 66. His son, Nate, told Fox News Digital that although his father "wasn't in the greatest" health, his death was "very much a surprise."

Moreno had a stroke, sepsis and eventual organ failure and died in the hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Friday night.

"So many people held him in a high regard," his son noted. "He was respected by so many people…He was able to carry his craft at making people laugh all across the nation, and even around the world."

Nate said he hoped his father would "be remembered as a person that always gave you a shot."

"He was the type of guy that [if] he saw a little something in you, and he had some stage time, he no doubt would have given you a couple of minutes…Just to kind of see how you could blossom," Nate added. "He really did do that to a handful of comics and people in the industry that you probably know about to this day."

Comedian Ken Jeong was one of those famous faces.

He expressed his heartbreak to X, writing in part, "Rudy Moreno, the Godfather of Latino Comedy, was the first person to book me at the Ice House. In fact, the first time my wife ever saw me do standup was at the Ice House on Rudy's show. All this ultimately led to me doing my Netflix special at the Ice House, thanks to Rudy Moreno constantly supporting me and letting me get stage time on all of his shows. There are countless comedians who owe their start to this man."

Moreno was also an actor, appearing in several television series, including, "Pacific Blue," " Arrested Development ," "ER" "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "George Lopez."

He was a frequent performer at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, where he had what his son likened to a residency. Nate says he and his sister Veronica were often the butt of his father's jokes, but they took it in stride.

He is survived by his wife Arlene, his children, and two grandchildren. Arrangements are still being made, but will be shared with the public when available.

