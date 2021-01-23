Cold, wet weather bearing down on SoCal

On the heels of a week that brought the Southland dry conditions and Santa Ana winds, cold and wet weather moved into the region on Saturday, bringing rain and mountain snow.

The National Weather Service said "cool and unsettled weather'' through this weekend would be the first of at least three storm system bearing down on the region.

"The first system will bring light showers through Sunday, while the Sunday night through early Tuesday storm system will bring very low snow levels with light to moderate precipitation,'' according to the NWS. "The Wednesday night through Friday storm will bring the most significant precipitation to the forecast area with plenty of snow in the mountains expected. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week.''

The initial front moving through the region was not expected to bring much moisture, with light rain falling early Saturday in most areas of Los Angeles County.

Saturday night was expected to be bring about one-tenth to two-tenth of an inch of rain in Los Angeles County, with up to one-third of an inch in the mountains.

About one-third of an inch of snow could fall in local mountain areas above 3,500 feet, with an inch falling across the Tejon Pass through the I-5 corridor, while the resorts in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains could see 2-3 inches through Saturday evening, according to the NWS.

Temperatures were dropping Saturday as well, with highs only expected to reach the mid-50s across the Southland, and even remaining in the 40s in many valley and mountains areas.

A period of dryness will intervene Sunday before the next storm moves in. The weather will get even colder by Sunday night, when another system drops snow levels to 2,500 feet by Monday, and the region possibly getting another half inch of rain.

The third and strongest system is expected to arrive by mid-week, lasting through next Friday. Although snow levels will be much higher, the system is expected to be much wetter overall, "and rainfall rates could approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows at times,'' according to the NWS.

"Multiple inches of rain are possible by the end of the week in some areas, especially in the foothills and mountains,'' forecasters said.

