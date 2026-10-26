Coastal flooding causes commotion for California

The Brief Coastal flooding caused some commotion Monday in parts of California, causing at least one driver to be stuck in his flooded car and closures on some major roads. SkyFox flew overhead capturing one scene of a man trying to get out of his car but then deciding against it as the waters rose up mid-way on his vehicle. Forecasters say ocean levels have recently been running as much as 22 inches above predicted levels, increasing the potential for coastal flooding and significant beach erosion.



Coastal flooding caused some commotion Monday in parts of California, causing at least one driver to be stuck in his flooded car and closures on some major roads.

Closed roads, coastal flooding

Local perspective:

Caltrans closed Miller Avenue in Marin County's Mill Valley in Northern California, for example, where flooding caused by high tides from the Pacific Ocean seeped into residential areas.

SkyFox flew overhead capturing one scene of a man trying to get out of his car but then deciding against it as the waters rose up mid-way on his vehicle.

He ultimately was rescued by a tow truck, which lay down a ramp for him to escape.

A tow truck arrives to help a stranded driver in Mill Valley, whose car got caught up in coastal flooding. Oct. 26, 2026

Several paddleboarders were also spotted cruising down the main drag, coasting by a host of stranded cars.

Southern California experienced some of the flooding as well.

Record-breaking tides surged from Newport Harbor onto the streets of the Balboa Peninsula.

Forecasters say ocean levels have recently been running as much as 22 inches above predicted levels, increasing the potential for coastal flooding and significant beach erosion.

Low-lying streets, parking lots, bike paths and harbor walkways are especially vulnerable.

What's next:

The National Weather Service said that a coastal flood advisory is in effect through Thursday.

A man is stuck in his car in Mill Valley because of high tides and coastal flooding. Oct. 26, 2026

An aerial view of coastal flooding on Miller Avenue in Mill Valley. Oct. 26, 2026

An aerial view of coastal flooding on Miller Avenue in Mill Valley. Oct. 26, 2026

A paddleboarder cruises through Mill Valley during coastal flooding. Oct. 26, 2026

A paddleboarder cruises by in Mill Valley during some coastal flooding. Oct. 26, 2026