Coast Guard crews searching for survivors after suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard says rescue crews are searching for survivors after a suspected human smuggling vessel reportedly capsized off the east coast of Florida over the weekend.

A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a capsized boat about 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce inlet.

The survivor said he and 39 others left Bimini, Bahamas on Saturday night, but their boat capsized after encountering severe weather.

The Coast Guard said according to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket.

Rescue crews are actively searching for people in the water using boats and helicopters.

Investigators say this is a "suspected human smuggling venture."

This is a developing story.