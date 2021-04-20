Climate activist picks up a bucket of trash every day; calls on others to do their part

Despite rain, snow or scorching heat, for the past 635 days, climate activist Edgar McGregor has picked up a bucket of trash a day to help clean up his local park. Now, he's calling on others to do their part to help the planet.

"Very simple, no planning committees, no email lists, no email lists or Zoom calls, I just come out here with a bucket and a pair of gloves, and with just these items, I've cleaned one of Los Angeles' most popular hiking trails alone in under two years," McGregor said.

For the past year and a half, McGregor, a high school student, has been picking up trash that others have left behind in Eaton Canyon.

The trail attracts over 600,000 visitors every year, and with all that foot traffic, litter was a constant problem. McGregor took it upon himself to fix the problem.

He's been documenting his efforts on social media and is encouraging and inspiring others to do their part to help the planet.

"Was inspired by @edgarrmcgregor to spend a few hours of my day off and help clean up my neighborhood," one Twitter user wrote. "Just think what would happen if we all picked up a little trash."

His social media posts have even caught the attention of climate leaders like Greta Thunberg and Leah Stokes.

