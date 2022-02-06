Classic car owned by Green Day singer reported stolen in Costa Mesa

The lead singer of the rock band Green Day is asking for the public’s help in locating his classic car.

Billie Joe Armstrong reported his car stolen Saturday morning in Costa Mesa and posted photos of it on Twitter.

The car is a 1962 Chevy II. "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD [Green Day] family for over 30 years," Armstrong tweeted.

He is urging anyone who spots the car or has info on it to call the Costa Mesa Police Department.

