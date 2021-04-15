Classic anime ‘Anpanman’ free to stream exclusively on Tubi

article

The popular and beloved Japanese superhero franchise "Anpanman" will be streaming exclusively on Tubi starting April 15 with the premiere of "Apple Boy and Everyone’s Hope," which is the first of 10 movies that will be available on the free streaming service.

"Anpanman" holds the Guinness World Record for most characters in an animated franchise. With five dedicated museums, Anpanman is the most popular character among both boys and girls in Japan.

"Anime fans of all ages can now enjoy the Japanese phenomenon Anpanman in English and Spanish for the first time ever," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "We can’t wait for viewers to meet Anpanman and his lovable enemy Baikinman as they join our iconic roster of characters on Tubi Kids."

Exclusive titles from the "Anpanman" franchise will debut on Tubi in English and Spanish.

The character Anpanman – whose head is an anpan, a popular Japanese pastry – is a champion of justice who flies anywhere to help those in trouble, all the while keeping an eye out for his trusty nemesis, Baikinman.

Anpanman is voiced by Ghia Burns (Betty en NY, Un Poquito Tuyo, La Doña, Decisiones) in English and Cristina Hernandez (Hello Kitty, Powerpuff Girls Z, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon) in Spanish. Anpanman’s foe Baikinman is voiced by Jason Michael Kesser (The King’s Avatar: For The Glory, Gintama, A.I.C.O Incarnation) in English and Eduardo Garza (Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, Zatch Bell!) in Spanish.

The "Anpanman" slate of titles coming to Tubi include:

The Adventure of Happie

When Anpanman’s new apprentice Happie is swayed by Baikinman, Happie's whole village is in danger. Anpanman must set him straight, before all is lost.

Star-Spirited Dollie

When Anpanman saves Dollie, she gains life and just wants fun, even if it means bothering others. Meanwhile, Baikinman tries to build the strongest mold robot to defeat Anpanman.

Purun, The Soap Bubble

Purun cannot make big bubbles, and skips performing. Anpanman must help her rid the palace of Baikinman and his creepy bubbles.

The Secret of Fairy Rin-Rin

When Baikinman tricks the fairy Rin-Rin who protects the flower that gives Anpanman strength, everyone must go on a journey to find more flowers.

Blacknose and the Magical Song

An orphan Cana raised in darkness by evil Blacknose tries to destroy the joys of singing, dancing, and yummy food. Can Anpanman make the kid see the light?

Revive Banana Island!

Clouds and cold may ruin all the sweet fruit on Banana Island, but queen Banna refuses to ask Anpanman for help, while Baikinman goes to Banana Island in search of the legendary Giant Banana.

Nanda and Runda from the Star of Toys

The selfish princess Runda, accompanied by a kind robot Nanda, loses her wand that turns things into toys and needs Anpanman’s help to find it.

Shine! Kulun And The Stars Of Life

Before the annual Star Festival, the mysterious Kulun pops out of Baikinman’s garbage bin and black stars fall, threatening life on Anpanman’s world.

Twinkle! Princess Vanilla Of Ice Cream Land

In a land where an ice cream castle rises from snowy mountains, Anpanman must help Princess Vanilla learn an urgent lesson to save her kingdom.

Tubi Kids features a robust library of children’s content – nearly 2,000 age-appropriate movies and television shows or over 8,000 hours of content – completely free in a dedicated section built just for families.

Anpanman and his many friends join a list of iconic characters in the Tubi Kids section, which includes Barney, Scooby-Doo, VeggieTales, Superman, Batman, LEGO NINJAGO, Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Garfield, The Wiggles and many more. A destination for age-appropriate content on the service, Tubi Kids helps alleviate parents’ worries over what their children are watching and will soon be available on all major streaming devices in the near future.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

