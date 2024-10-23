Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA at Santa Monica Pier through January 5, 2025

The Brief Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA will run at the Santa Monica Pier through January 5, 2025. Ticket prices range from $69+ to $84+ depending on the date you'd like to attend.



The globally celebrated Cirque du Soleil is bringing its extravagant production "KOOZA" to Santa Monica Pier, offering a mix of acrobatics, comedy, and vibrant theatricality under the Big Top from October 19, 2024, until January 5, 2025. This event marks Cirque du Soleil's grand return to the venue after a decade.



The acclaimed spectacle, which has captivated nearly 8 million viewers since 2007, will entertain audiences with its daring circus acts and engaging narrative. KOOZA pays homage to circus tradition by intertwining high-wire acts, stunts on the Wheel of Death, and lively slapstick humor, creating a breathtaking experience of nonstop, adrenaline-filled moments. Laughter and thrills blend as the story traces "the Innocent's" mystical journey in a whimsically dangerous kingdom.



"Santa Monica's rich arts and culture scene is further elevated by the reintroduction of this cherished show," commented Mayor Phil Brock. He further encouraged both residents and visitors to experience the city's renowned attractions and dining.

Acrobats of 'Kooza' by Cirque Du Soleil dress rehearsal. (Photo by María José Lópe/Europa Press via Getty Images)





Duncan Fisher, President of Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil, reminisced on the troupe's history with Santa Monica, which dates back to 1987, when they first performed to a warm reception at the Los Angeles Festival. "Our connection with Santa Monica sparked our ascent to worldwide fame," Fisher stated. The event will also coincide with the company's 40th anniversary, making the Santa Monica shows particularly significant.



Cirque du Soleil fans and newcomers alike are promised a production that juxtaposes imminent danger alongside exceptional skill, especially during its High Wire and Teeterboard segments. The production is hailed as one of the boldest touring shows of Cirque du Soleil.

Prior to their Santa Monica engagement, Cirque du Soleil will also perform under the Big Top at Laguna Hills Mall starting from June 8 through July 21.



Tickets for the Santa Monica shows of KOOZA are available online, with ticket prices ranging from $69+ to $84+ based on the date you are hoping to attend. Those interested can purchase tickets at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.