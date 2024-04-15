These are the requirements to become a CIA agent

Think you've got what it takes to be an agent with the Central Intelligence Agency? We've got good news for you.

The CIA is currently looking to hire an "executive protective agent" to join a "team of existing agents who offer 24/7-armed protection for personnel worldwide, 365 days of the year."

According to the CIA website, the perfect candidate will go through an 18-month training program and is required to complete an annual fitness test.

You must be able to do a minimum of:

27 sit-ups in one minute or less

18 push-ups in one minute or less

1.5-mile run in 15 minutes and 20 seconds or less

In addition to at least three years of criminal investigative experience, a degree in any of the following is preferred: criminal justice, criminology, sociology, emergency management, homeland security, police science, criminal justice administration, or psychology.

The ideal candidate must also speak at least one of the languages considered "critical" by the CIA, including Arabic, Dari, Korean, Persian, Somali, Chinese, Indonesian, Pashto, Turkish, Urdu and Kurdish.

You must be over the age of 18, an American citizen, and must relocate to Washington, D.C.

The agency stressed the hired individual will be required to work overtime, night shifts, weekends, holidays, and must always be available to travel overseas.

The salary ranges from approximately $66,654 to $122,459 in addition to paid overtime and "premium benefits."