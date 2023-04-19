'Chucky' star Ed Gale admits on-camera trying to meet teen for sex

The actor who starred in the popular horror film "Chucky" was exposed by a group posing as a teenager agreeing to meet with the entertainer for sex acts.

The citizen group Creep Catching Unit, also known as the CC Unit, confronted Ed Gale on camera – even getting the Hollywood actor to confess to his allegations.

"Yes, I'm admitting I know it was wrong and it was illegal," Gale told the CC Unit during the on-camera confrontation. "I'm admitting that. And I'm sorry."

During the tense exchange, CC Unit founder "Ghost," grilled Gale with questions about the actor's intentions.

"Did you try to solicit child pornography from him?" Ghost asked the actor, referring to the decoy, non-existent teenager.

Prior to the on-camera confrontation, Gale was expecting to meet a minor. Instead, the CC Unit showed up with camera and printed logs of their multiple chat conversations.

"Did you talk sexually to a minor online?" Ghost asked.

"Yes," Gale responded.

"That's a felony," Ghost replied.

"Yes," Gale acknowledged.

The actor admitted to Ghost on-camera that he may have spoken with up to 10 kids sexually online.

The CC Unit turned over all the chat logs and evident it had collected to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two officers showed up during the CC Unit's sting operation.

Ghost tells FOX 11 that LAPD confiscated two of Gale's phones, but so far, no arrests have been announced for the actor.

FOX 11 reached out to Gale personally but could not be reached for comments.