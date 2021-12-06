'Christmas on Columbia': Neighborhood holiday lights display returns in Pomona

The neighbors on Columbia Avenue in Pomona are celebrating their annual holiday lights display for the fifth year in a row.

The neighborhood has 24 homes and each household participates in setting up lights for the holiday season. Each home creates its own theme and has a lights display.

The celebration started five years ago when the neighbors decided to come together.

"We are a neighborhood watch group who love to bring the spirit of Christmas to Pomona," said Kim Johnson, one of the neighbors who spearheads the display.

Co-chairs of the display, Albert and Dina Perez, also spearheaded the displays and said it's a year-long process to plan.

"All of the decorations are done by each owner and we help each other out. If someone needs a ladder or something, we all help each other," said Albert.

The neighborhood held a kickoff event this past weekend to launch the lights display with food, raffles, and prizes. The neighbors said they do receive some help from sponsors and city officials, but pay for the majority of the costs themselves.



The lights display is on from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on the weekdays and the show extends by an hour [through 12 a.m.] on the weekends. The display will be on through December 31, 2021.



More information about the display can be found on the neighborhood's Instagram page at @therealxmasoncolumbia.

