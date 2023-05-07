Chrissy Teigen opening pop-up bakery in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with Shopify to open a new pop-up bakery opening at the Row DTLA.
The pop-up will be open daily from May 12 to May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for May 15 and 17).
Customers will be able to snag fresh-basked versions of banana bread, chocolate chunk cookies, salted white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, and buttermilk mochi waffles to name a few treats. Iced and brewed coffee drinks are available on Sundays courtesy of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Free samples are available Fridays and Saturdays.
The shop's opening coincides with the launch of Teigen's line of baking mix products.
Customers must buy tickets in advance on Teigen's website for $5. The money will go toward your product purchase once you're inside (excluding baked goods).
"Walk-up" tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If the event hits capacity on any given day, you may be asked to wait in the entry line.
If you're unable to make it to the pop-up, Teigen's baking mixes will be available at Bristol Farms starting May 9.