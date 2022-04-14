CHP shooting closes SB-405 Freeway at Sepulveda Pass

A shooting involving California Highway Patrol has shut down southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Skirball Center Drive Thursday morning.

According to officials, CHP got into some type of altercation with the driver of a red Mustang, and shots were fired.

The driver was shot and hospitalized in critical condition, CHP said.

Exactly what led up to the shooting remains unclear at this time.

Northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed earlier this morning due to evidence possibly in the area, CHP said. Northbound lanes reopened just after 5 a.m.

It's not known at this time when southbound lanes will reopen.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Sepulveda. Anyone whose commute involves the 405 Freeway to the west side is advised to take the 101 or alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

