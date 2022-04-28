Fiery 105 Freeway crash: DUI suspect arrested in collision that left 3 CHP officers, 1 civilian hurt

A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on the 105 Freeway left three California Highway Patrol officers and one civilian hurt in Downey early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Just after midnight, CHP officers were responding to another crash involving a disabled vehicle that caused the closure of the carpool and number one lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway near Lakewood Boulevard. The officers were diverting traffic off the freeway when around 1:30 a.m., CHP dispatch received a call regarding an officer in distress.

According to investigators, a woman allegedly drove right through the safety flares and right into the CHP patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the freeway. The patrol vehicle erupted into flames upon impact.

Two CHP officers were inside the patrol car at the time of the crash while the third, who was the most severely injured, was standing outside the vehicle. Officials believe the fourth victim may have been from the initial crash.

The three officers were taken to area hospitals with moderate to major injuries.

One of the officers was so critically injured, that other officers at the scene did not wait for an ambulance to arrive and loaded him into a patrol car and rushed him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. Medical staff said he was in extreme pain and was being evaluated for fractures and may require surgery.

Witnesses said they saw the woman speeding prior to the crash. She was arrested at the scene and is expected to be booked for driving under the influence, CHP officials said.

No further information was immediately released.

