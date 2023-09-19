CHP officers shoot at driver who allegedly tried to ram patrol car in Compton

The search continues Tuesday for multiple suspects involved in a shooting following a pursuit with a California Highway Patrol officer that ended in Compton.

According to officials, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the area near Alondra Boulevard and Aprilla Avenue, east of Burrell-MacDonald Park.

That's where CHP officers made contact with someone inside a white Kia Optima, though it remains unclear at this time how or why that contact was initiated.

According to CHP, at some point during that interaction, a CHP officer was out of the patrol car when the driver in the Kia Optima tried to hit them with the car.

CHP said initial reports from the scene indicated the suspects smashed into the CHP officer's vehicle and that's what prompted the officer to shoot at the suspects, who sped away from the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Kia was abandoned and found about a mile away on Cypress Avenue. Multiple bullet holes are seen on the windshield and hood.

The investigation remains ongoing. As a result, Alondra Boulevard is shut down in both directions between Avalon and Main Street. There is no estimated time of reopening.

City News Service contributed to this report.